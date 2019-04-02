SASSER, JAMES (Jim) FRANKLIN, gave his final farewell to his family and friends on March 31, 2019. He was born July 31, 1923, in Covington County, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lilian and Hosea Sasser, his beloved wife, Fay, of 60 years and five siblings. He served in the Navy during WWII, went on to graduate from the University of Georgia, was President of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity, served as general council representative, as student council representative and was Who's Who Among Students American Universities and Colleges. Jim was a Christian and a member of Winter Park United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the Federal Government in Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, DC. He was selected to serve as Presidential Commission Liaison Officer, a position created by President John F. Kennedy. In that position his duties included the planning, developing and coordinating of administrative and financial support for selected White House activities and involved personal daily contact with officials at the highest levels of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government as well as with Secret Service and FBI. Following the assassination of President Kennedy, Mrs. Kennedy personally requested that he be assigned to assist her with the many tasks required of the First Lady as she prepared to transition into private life. He also served in the office of Vice President Hubert Humphrey. He considered these positions quite an honor and a highlight of his career. Jim retired from the government in 1978 and relocated to Florida where he and his wife enjoyed many years of traveling, golfing and playing bridge with their family and many friends. Jim had a charming and endearing personality, keen sense of humor, and a generous spirit. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed every day. It was his family that brought him the greatest joy which includes his daughters, Sherrill Sasser Hardegree and Nancy Sasser Froman, their husbands, Doug Hardegree and Ron Froman; his grandchildren, Kristin Froman Pollard and her husband Tim Pollard; Ryan Froman; Katie Hardegree Barrett and her husband Jonathan Barrett; his great-grandchildren, Reese, Laney, Chase, Hudson and Rowan Pollard and Opal Paige Barrett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice who so generously supported him and his family during a difficult time. A private graveside service will be held in his honor and in his memory. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary