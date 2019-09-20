|
James Frederick DeBolt, 77, of Mascotte, passed away on September 17, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was born in Saginaw, Michigan to Esley and Lucy DeBolt. He was a member of the Croom-a-Coochee Baptist Church. He was a Navy Veteran, truck driver, retired mechanic and welder for Disney World. He was a NASCAR Fan, Carpenter, loved fishing and enjoyed helping others. Most of all, he loved his family, friends and church. He is survived by his wife of 13 years: Diane DeBolt of Mascotte, FL; daughters: Tammy (Steve) Alexander of Groveland, FL; June Marie (Rich) Carter of Clermont, FL; Terri (Scott) Russell of Groveland, FL; Janet DeSormier of Denver, CO; Norma (Glen) Baer of Sanford, FL; grandchildren: Jeremy, Dustin, Haley, Tyler, Jarrod, Jimmy, Kyle, Joe, Patrick, and Conner; great-grandchildren: Airyonna, Brendon, Maverick, and Jared; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by wife: June B. DeBolt and parents, Esley and Lucy DeBolt. There will be a service held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Croom-a-Coochee Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. (with visitation from 1-2pm) with Pastor Jerry Alexander officiating. In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the ALS Foundation, The ALS Association PO Box 37022 Boone, IA, 50037-0022. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019