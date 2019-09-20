Home

POWERED BY

Services
Purcell Funeral Home
114 West Noble Avenue
Bushnell, FL 33513
(352) 793-4531
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Croom-a-Coochee Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Croom-a-Coochee Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James DeBolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frederick DeBolt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Frederick DeBolt Notice
James Frederick DeBolt, 77, of Mascotte, passed away on September 17, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was born in Saginaw, Michigan to Esley and Lucy DeBolt. He was a member of the Croom-a-Coochee Baptist Church. He was a Navy Veteran, truck driver, retired mechanic and welder for Disney World. He was a NASCAR Fan, Carpenter, loved fishing and enjoyed helping others. Most of all, he loved his family, friends and church. He is survived by his wife of 13 years: Diane DeBolt of Mascotte, FL; daughters: Tammy (Steve) Alexander of Groveland, FL; June Marie (Rich) Carter of Clermont, FL; Terri (Scott) Russell of Groveland, FL; Janet DeSormier of Denver, CO; Norma (Glen) Baer of Sanford, FL; grandchildren: Jeremy, Dustin, Haley, Tyler, Jarrod, Jimmy, Kyle, Joe, Patrick, and Conner; great-grandchildren: Airyonna, Brendon, Maverick, and Jared; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by wife: June B. DeBolt and parents, Esley and Lucy DeBolt. There will be a service held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Croom-a-Coochee Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. (with visitation from 1-2pm) with Pastor Jerry Alexander officiating. In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the ALS Foundation, The ALS Association PO Box 37022 Boone, IA, 50037-0022. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now