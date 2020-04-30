Reverend James George, Jr. passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 84 years old and lived an amazing life with family always by his side. Jim was born on June 16, 1935 in Niagara Falls to his parents, James and Hilda George. He attended First Assembly of God Church as a child. He played the saxophone in the orchestra and worked with the youth. He graduated from LaSalle High School and went on to Central Bible College in Springfield Missouri. It was there he met his wife, Roberta "Bobbie" Klinger. They were married in 1957. Bobbie passed away in October 2017. Their two sons, Scott and Kris, were born in Albion, Michigan where Jim and Bobbie were pastors at Albion First Assembly. The family moved to Central Florida in 1968. Jim attended Rollins College and received his Masters in Business Administration. With a heart for ministry, he became an associate pastor at Calvary Assembly in Winter Park, FL. He and Bobbie went on to pastor Living Word Assembly, Pine Castle United Methodist Church and finally Geneva United Methodist. He also was a Church Administrator at Destiny Church in Winter Park Florida. Jim is survived by his sister, Priscilla (Leslie) Curtis and his two sons, Scott (Tammi) and Kris (Kristin.) He leaves his legacy for family and tradition to his six grandchildren; Austen, Aaren, Amanda, Nicholas, Allison and Olivia. Please visit Pinecastleumc.com for the online memorial service date and time.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.