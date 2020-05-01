James Gordon Kiser, Sr. of Eustis, Florida, passed away peacefully, April 27, 2020 with his children by his side.



He was born September 24, 1936 in Richlands,Virginia.



Four surviving children and nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



Memorial service limited due to Covid – 19.



Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



