James H. Doolittle age 73, was born December 6, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He left us for a better place Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He became a Navy Submarine Sonar technician. On the Boardwalk in New Jersey Jim had a candy business for 11 years. Jim moved to Florida and was in the hospitality business operating numerous night clubs for 20 years, before he passed he worked in the insurance field. He had a love for sports, fishing, and boating. He is survived by his wife Suzie, son Matthew, Brother David Doolittle & wife, and niece. A Memorial Gathering will be held on 11/16/2019 at DeGusipe Funeral Home, 9001 N. Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 from 2-4 pm. (www.DeGusipeFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019