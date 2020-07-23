James Hollingshead passed away peacefully on Friday July 17th, 2020.
He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed.
James was a kind, gentle soul who made everyone feel at ease. He had a great sense of humor, making people laugh with his wry wit and jokes. He also had an amazing knowledge of and memory for music, enjoying a wide range of genres; it was common to hear him playfully quizzing friends and family on music trivia. Some of that talent apparently went to his daughter Leah, who majored in music in college.
James was born on October 11, 1961 in Denver, Colorado. At age 2, he moved to central Florida with his family when his dad was transferred here to work for Martin Marietta as an aerospace engineer. James grew up in Winter Park, attending Winter Park High School and then heading to the University of Florida, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Geology. He continued to be an avid Gator fan, enjoying games, Homecoming, and visiting daughter Christy when she carried on the tradition and attended UF as well.
James worked in environmental consulting during the first part of his career. In 1998, he transitioned to the public sector to work as a hydrologist for the St. Johns River Water Management District, where he spent many rewarding years managing a dedicated team of hydrologists and scientists.
He was known for being fair and kind in his interactions with staff, colleagues and clients, as well as for his intelligence and depth of knowledge of the Florida aquifer. He was also known for his ability to defuse challenging situations with his humor and wit.
James and his wife Lisa (nee Smith) both grew up in Central Florida, attending the same high school and university. Although their lives were interconnected in many ways, their paths did not fully cross until after college. While they initially connected as friends, their friendship deepened into a loving relationship and they remained best friends as they took on marriage and parenting. Their daughters joke that the bar for their relationships is set extremely high!
James enjoyed fishing, boating, travel, and family time. Over the years James, Lisa and their daughters enjoyed favorite trips to Europe, Canada, Alaska, and Costa Rica. In recent years, James had taken up e-biking with Lisa and they explored many local Florida trails. James was a devoted husband and partner to Lisa, and loving father and amazing role model to his children Leah and Christy.
In addition to his wife Lisa, and daughters Leah and Christy, James is survived by his mother, Lou Hollingshead, his brother, Jon (Jeanne) Hollingshead, sister Sarah (Art) Mandler, brother in law Paul (Robin) Smith, and nieces and nephews Daniel, Adrian, Sam, Emily and Jackson. James was predeceased by his sister Susan (Jim) Hollingshead and father Chuck Hollingshead.
There will be a celebration of James' life in the future when the time is right. We remember him now as a man of integrity and compassion who lived a good life, and who loved and was loved, by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome for the Sarcoma Foundation of America www.curesarcoma.org
or a local charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland www.degusipe.com