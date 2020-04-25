James Howard Oliver
1926 - 2020
Howard Oliver, 93 peacefully passed April 10, 2020. Howard's full story @website as local services being held at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home in New Smyrna Beach, Fl. after virus bands lifted. Go to: Settlewilderfuneralhome.com. Military increment later at North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael, Ms. handled by Oliver Funeral Home in Winona, Ms. Go to: www.ofhwinona.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
