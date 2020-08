Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 72, of Fern Park passed away on Aug 2, 2020. Survived by his wife, Ann, brother Thomas (Selby) sister Sara, niece Michelle (Patrick), nephews Joseph and David and grand nieces & nephews. Read full obituary at www.degusipe.com

