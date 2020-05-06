Jim Nagy, 89, of Orlando FL passed away on May 3rd as a result of complications from a recent surgery.
Jim was born and raised in Detroit MI. He went on to attend the University of Notre Dame where he attained a Degree in Architecture followed by a Masters in Architecture from the University of Michigan.
Jim then began a long and successful career in the design and construction industry. He spent the majority of his professional life with the Tishman Construction Company.
In 1979, Jim was appointed Project Director for Disney's EPCOT Center Theme Park. He next led the development of the Swan and Dolphin Hotels. In 1993 Jim was the Project Executive on the Universal Orlando Resort expansion.
Jim also contributed to the community as a member of the Diocese of Orlando's building committee. In this role, he was integral to development of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe.
Jim was an avid golfer and a member of the Bay Hill Country Club for over 35 years where he was fondly known as "The Commissioner".
Jim is survived by the most important person in his life, his wife of 53 years, Nancy.
Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of Jim's life will be held later this summer. For further information, please visit www.WoodlawnFuneralHomeGotha.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 6 to May 10, 2020.