James "Jimmy" Barber, beloved husband, father, veteran and friend, went home to his heavenly Father on September 19, two days prior to he and his childhood sweetheart Sharon's 54th wedding anniversary. He was a 7th generation of his Osceola County family, born March 19, 1947 in Kissimmee, FL. Jimmy and Sharon owned and operated Central Cities Tile for 50 years in Kissimmee as natives of Osceola County. Jimmy loved his family and friends and all those he met over the years. If you knew him from high school or met him at Jimmy Bear's BBQ he always loved to sit and chat with folks. His belief, love and faith in Jesus Christ comforted him through his days here and gives comfort and peace to his family as he is now with his Lord and Savior. Jimmy worshiped at Heartcry Chapel, St. Cloud. Survivors include wife Sharon, Son Benjamin, son Vincent, grandchildren Ashlee, Austin, Andrew, Cortnie, and Brittany. Great grandchildren Kai, Sky, Chase, Mailayah and River; sister Julie and brothers Jefferson and Joseph.



A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 30, 2:00 pm- 9:00 pm. Pastor Leonard Thompson will eulogize Jimmy at sunset and the service will be at Hastings Ranch, 5452 Jones Rd., St. Cloud. Please join Jimmy's family for a meal and fellowship there.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store