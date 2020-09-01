1/1
James L. "Bud" DeLong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
81, of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1939 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bud retired after a 26 year career in the Navy achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He did two tours of Vietnam and received two Purple Hearts. After his retirement from the Navy he performed home repairs and then became a courier for CNL bank.He was a member of the Masons and the VFW. Bud is preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Elizabeth DeLong and by his beloved wife, Delores. He is survived by his daughter Brenda Davies (Dale) and his brothers Gerald (Kathy) and William (Margaret) DeLong as well as his grandchildren Matthew Davies and Tricia Sharps (Ronald). His great grandchildren are Jacob Sharps, Kayla Davies, and Andrew Sharps. Bud has many nephews and nieces. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild West Altamonte Chapel. www.baldwinfairchildwestaltmonte.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Semoran
90 WEATHERSFIELD AVE
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
4078696065
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved