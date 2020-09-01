81, of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1939 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bud retired after a 26 year career in the Navy achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He did two tours of Vietnam and received two Purple Hearts. After his retirement from the Navy he performed home repairs and then became a courier for CNL bank.He was a member of the Masons and the VFW. Bud is preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Elizabeth DeLong and by his beloved wife, Delores. He is survived by his daughter Brenda Davies (Dale) and his brothers Gerald (Kathy) and William (Margaret) DeLong as well as his grandchildren Matthew Davies and Tricia Sharps (Ronald). His great grandchildren are Jacob Sharps, Kayla Davies, and Andrew Sharps. Bud has many nephews and nieces. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild West Altamonte Chapel. www.baldwinfairchildwestaltmonte.com
