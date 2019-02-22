Orlando Sentinel Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 277-4227
Resources
More Obituaries for James Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Laird Snyder

Notice Condolences

James Laird Snyder Notice
James "Jim" Laird Snyder Jr., 69, of Orlando, Florida passed away on February 20, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1949 to James and Mary Snyder in Queens, New York.He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Snyder.Jim is survived by his sons Scott and Dereck Snyder; his beloved grandchildren, Maddie, Cloe, Svend, Nova, and Lorelei; his sister, Jane (Alan) Hopf; his brother, Joseph (Jeanne) Zahn; his sister, Jean Snyder; and several nieces and nephews. Jim loved to fish, camp, and work on cars. He is a retired police officer from Lancaster City Police Department, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Jim was a helicopter mechanic in the Army Reserves. He was also a licensed real estate agent, and a field property manager for Absolute Realty Group. A memorial service will take place on March 9, 2019 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions - East Orlando Chapel.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
Download Now