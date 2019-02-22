|
|
James "Jim" Laird Snyder Jr., 69, of Orlando, Florida passed away on February 20, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1949 to James and Mary Snyder in Queens, New York.He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Snyder.Jim is survived by his sons Scott and Dereck Snyder; his beloved grandchildren, Maddie, Cloe, Svend, Nova, and Lorelei; his sister, Jane (Alan) Hopf; his brother, Joseph (Jeanne) Zahn; his sister, Jean Snyder; and several nieces and nephews. Jim loved to fish, camp, and work on cars. He is a retired police officer from Lancaster City Police Department, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Jim was a helicopter mechanic in the Army Reserves. He was also a licensed real estate agent, and a field property manager for Absolute Realty Group. A memorial service will take place on March 9, 2019 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions - East Orlando Chapel.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019