James Leo Reynders, age 53 of Lancaster, NY, passed away April 13, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Center in Bolivia, NC. He was a member of the Disney team in Florida for over twenty years. Preceded in death by father, James Lawrence Reynders; grandparents, Bunny and Leo Pascucci and Marian Reynders. Survivors include his mother, Carol Reynders; children, Charlotte Rose and James Leo Reynders; brothers, John (Tricia) Reynders, Joel (Annie) Reynders and Sam (Karen) Reynders. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Center, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Condolences and shared memories may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.