Jim was born and raised in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Charles and Georgia Hall. He was in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean war. Afterwards he attended Ohio State University and Graduated with Master's Degree in Engineering. Out of college, he married Patricia Winner and together they had three sons, Mark, Mathew and Luke.
He in 1972, married Nancy Sutherland, and for 40 years before her passing in December 2012 they were inseparable partners in both family and business.
Jim was a very good husband and father, and he proudly and selflessly helped to raise Nancy's two sons Paul Sutherland Jr and Samuel Perry Sutherland as his own sons.
He built a very successful material handling business, Mid Florida Forklift, and for many years provided support, stability and livelihood for many employees and their families. He was well respected throughout the industry. Everyone knew when he spoke it was honest and he would always follow through on his promises. He also loved his German Shepherds and they were his constant companions. He was an avid sports fan, especially college football and his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. Grandchildren were his joy in life and he could not do enough for them.
He is survived by his son Mark Hall and wife Bobbie, Step Son Paul L Sutherland Jr and Samuel Perry Sutherland and wife Laura. His grandchildren will remember him well and are Paul Sutherland III, Samantha Sutherland, Ian Hall, Daisy Sutherland, Max Hall and Jack Hall.
Jim was a truly great man and will be missed by all who knew him both personally and professionally.
