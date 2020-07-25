James M (Monty) Knox III passed away July 25, 2020. Monty was born January 23, 1962 in Orlando to James and Nadine Knox Jr. James and Nadine started a small nursery business in the same year in a 4x8 mist box. Later, as Jim and Nada retired, Monty was instrumental in building the business that still operates today as one of the top 100 greenhouse growers in the United States. Monty attended UCF and created many life-long friendships while there. He was a beloved and active member of the Eta Pi Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a "Life Loyal Sig", and the Fraternity was an important part of his life from his pledging in 1982, his leadership roles during his years as an active member, and through his years as an alumnus. Monty earned the nickname "The Chairman" because of his passion for and active participation in UCF Student Government. He chaired several Student Senate committees and excelled at getting the business of the committee done. He was universally respected and the title "the Chairman" was well earned and deserved. The brothers with whom he maintained lifelong friendships mourn his loss but celebrate his contributions and love for Sigma Chi. Following in his father's footsteps, Monty became very involved in the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) – the largest state nursery/landscape association in the nation. He was an active steering committee member of FNGLA's Floriculture Division. Monty served as president of FNGLA's Action Chapter (Orlando/Apopka area) and then proudly represented the Chapter on the statewide FNGLA Board of Directors for several years. Always promoting the industry's plants and flowers, Monty was tapped to guide and serve on FNGLA's Landscape Show committee (then the FNATS trade show), including two years as its Chairman. Monty often stated his experience on The Landscape Show Committee gave him an entirely new appreciation for industry trade shows. Even when he could no longer attend, Monty texted FNGLA's staff leaders the week of the annual show wishing great success. Monty's natural leadership led to his election as FNGLA President in 2009-2010. He also served on the board of the FNGLA-Political Action Committee. It was Monty's political expertise which played a large role in navigating FNGLA and the stewardship of its 1,800 member businesses through the Great Recession. Monty was an avid student of politics soaking up all he could at the local, state and national levels. Monty served on the Orange County Planning and Zoning Committee. He was the one to whom his many colleagues and friends turned for the latest political updates and news. If you were an elected official from the Orlando and Orange County area, then you knew Monty Knox. It didn't matter if the issue was taxes, zoning or property rights, he was often sought by many of these elected leaders as a sounding board. They knew Monty always had the industry's pulse and he would share where their nursery and agriculture constituents really stood. Monty was also very involved with the Orange County Farm Bureau and its board of directors. Often wearing two hats representing FNGLA and the Orange County Farm Bureau, Monty frequently traveled to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. to advocate for public policies to assist Florida's agriculture and small businesses. Monty's many interests were golf, politics and Florida Gator football. He was one of the most avid of Florida Gator fans one could ever meet. If you ever needed an update on recruiting or how the Gators were going to do, Monty was the first call to many. Monty was a great cook and loved a great meal! Monty was a great friend to many, and many have said that he was a great listener. He will be missed my many. Monty is survived by his brothers, Steve (Cathy), Bruce (Amanda), beloved Niece Michelle (Charles), Nephews Brian (Jennifer), Brad (Courtney).



