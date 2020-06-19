James Michael "Mickey" Carter
James "Mickey" Michael Carter passed away in Clearwater, FL on June 2, 2020. Mickey was born in Nashville, TN on January 20, 1942. Mickey's death was preceded by the death of his wife of 50 years Jacqueline "Jackie" Woodall Carter who passed only a few weeks previous on May 4, 2020. A forever devoted husband and father, Mickey was just beginning his battle with pancreatic cancer found only after Jackie's passing. Mickey is survived by his two sons, Scott Carter and Thad Carter; daughter-in-aw Jennifer Carter; and his grandchildren, Blake Michael Carter and Caylin Joy Carter. Mickey was a graduate of University of Florida's College of Pharmacy and practiced retail Pharmacy until 1972 at which time he moved into management with his Eckerd's career culminating as a Vice President of Loss Prevention. After retiring Mickey worked for BuzzeoPDMA as a consultant and enjoyed his time traveling, fishing and spending time with his wife and family. Many will remember his calm demeanor and quick wit, he was well known for always having a smile. His boys will remember his inexhaustible patience, his kindness and trust, and taking too many photos of the fish that he always seemed to catch more of. Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for both Mickey and Jackie in the future for friends and family to attend. Please contact MickeyJackie2020@gmail.com if you wish to be added to the list for invitation.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MICHELS & LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 845-1957
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Simone Taylor
June 15, 2020
Mickey will be missed by all. He was great to work with and truly a wonderful person that I learned from. Prayers are withhis family at this time.
David Durfee
Coworker
June 15, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Mickey. Just saw him the end of February at the ECU annual meeting. Enjoyed working with him at Eckerd and the many years of playing golf in the Eckerd Golf League.
Len and Dorothy Barker
Coworker
June 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mickey's passing - God Bless. I respected and admired him, after having the pleasure of getting to know him at Eckerd Corporation. Deepest sympathy. Michelle Salisbury
Michelle Salisbury
Coworker
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
