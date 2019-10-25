Home

March 28, 1964 – October 11, 2019

"Jim" was born in Sacramento, California and moved to Jacksonville, Florida with his family in 1966. He attended San Jose Catholic Elementary, Bishop Kenny High School and Jacksonville University (JU). After JU, he relocated to Orlando working for his father's company and later transitioned into the mortgage industry.

He met his best friend and love of his life on April 9, 1999 and married Toni Curlin on December 28, 2002 at Heathrow where they met. Jim was an avid golfer and in recent years he dedicated a great deal of time to his passion, Rescue Dogs. He fostered, trained and placed as many dogs into loving homes as he was able to handle. He was known as the Dog Whisperer in Heathrow where they have lived since 2001. Jim and Toni loved to travel and golf spending time laughing together and enjoying life. His smile was contagious just like his passion to help people.

He fought through several long-term health issues including a young diagnosis of Pernicious Anemia, chronic Lyme disease, and finally a battle with Pancreatic Cancer which eventually took his young life way too soon.

Pre-deceased is his father, Hugh E Curlin, in 2010. He is survived by Toni, his loving wife; Sheila, his mother; four siblings, Dean, Julie (Rich Shafer), Diana (Luke Cardillo) and LoriAnn; two nieces, Jordan Shafer and Julia Cardillo; five nephews, Alex Curlin, Noah Curlin, Aaron Curlin, Carson Shafer and Luke Cardillo; numerous loving relatives and friends; and his loving dogs, Crimson, Sophie and Lil Penny.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
