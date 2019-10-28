Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Nobile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael "Jim" Nobile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael "Jim" Nobile Notice
Our beloved "Jim" passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Linda, children; Dina Nobile, Alan Boulnois, James Nobile (Heather), Jason Boulnois (Christina); grandchildren William Boulnois, Addison Boulnois, Gabrielle Nobile, Juliet Nobile; and sister Pat Kedzior (Bob). He is preceded by his parents, James and Yolanda "Viola" Nobile. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Clarcona Community Center, 5771 N. Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32818. Please send potted flowers to create a memorial garden to 15719 Willowdale Rd, Tampa, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.