|
|
Our beloved "Jim" passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Linda, children; Dina Nobile, Alan Boulnois, James Nobile (Heather), Jason Boulnois (Christina); grandchildren William Boulnois, Addison Boulnois, Gabrielle Nobile, Juliet Nobile; and sister Pat Kedzior (Bob). He is preceded by his parents, James and Yolanda "Viola" Nobile. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Clarcona Community Center, 5771 N. Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32818. Please send potted flowers to create a memorial garden to 15719 Willowdale Rd, Tampa, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019