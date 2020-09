Or Copy this URL to Share

James Moss (74) passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Ruby Moss; his first wife, Lois Mary Moss; and most recently, his wife Deborah Moss. He is survived by his brother, Jon Moss; two sons, John and James Moss; and three step-children: Michael Viel, Stephen Viel, and Julie Golibersuch. He will be missed by one and all.



