James "Jim" Wallace Ness passed away on the evening of February 25, 2020 at his home in Orlando, FL following a long illness. Born in Meriden, CT on January 13, 1930, Jim was raised in Rye, NY by his parents May and Paul Ness. In 1947, having received a scholarship through the Navy ROTC, he began his matriculation at the University of South Carolina. Here he met the love of his life, Mary Jane Walker, who he married in a double wedding ceremony alongside her sister Lib Walker and Jim Hippler. He was honored to serve in the U.S. Navy for 4 years before retiring as a Lieutenant to focus on his growing family. In 1957, the Ness clan moved to Orlando and joined the fledgling St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, where Jim remained a member for over 50 years. With this relocation, he began working for Martin Marietta Corporation as an electrical engineer. The early years of his retirement were marked by adventure and travel with his wife; the latter years by his unfailing care of her through her illnesses. He will be remembered as a patriot and as a loving and devoted husband and family man.
He was predeceased by his parents, May Blanche and Paul Ness, and his beloved wife Mary Jane. He is survived by his children, James (Carol), Donald (Doreen), and Jayne; his grandchildren, Donald II (Brittany), Jessica, Shannon, Taryn, Heather, and Tierney; his great-grandsons, Hugo and Otto; his sister, Barbara; and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth.
A visitation and viewing will be held Sunday the 1st of March at Baldwin Brothers Apopka Funeral Home (2036 Sprint Blvd., Apopka, FL) from 11:00-1:00, followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Park (400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd., Gotha, FL) at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jim's honor to the , the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, or a .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020