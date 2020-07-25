James Oscar Phoenix, Jr., of Groveland, Florida passed away 07/26/2019, from a rare form of leukemia. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Jourdain Phoenix, sons LTC Victor Jourdain, M.D., Michael Jourdain, grandchildren Leah and Milo Jourdain, mother Jeanette Sawyer, sisters Deborah Curry, Patricia Phoenix, Barbara Hanner, and Susan Little. Born in Chicago, IL, moved to Bangor, MI and graduated Bangor High School in 1976. He moved to Orlando, FL in 1988 and married in 1992. He was an auto mechanic and an auto body specialist and painter. He worked for Universal Studios for 20 years. He was smart, witty, hard working, quiet, loving, and fun - to know him was to love him. He was skillful at teaching the "newbies" at Universal, if they wanted to learn, and was fondly known as "the Old Man" to them. He gave advice to the young like a "Chess Master", giving just enough information to help, but guiding them to think on their own. He was also a dog lover, and had an album on his phone of "Bennie", his German Shepherd, that he proudly displayed to anyone asking about him. (Bennie misses his daddy terribly!) The celebration of his life was 10/27/19 at the Rainbow Family Restaurant, where he regularly met with family and friends on Sunday mornings for breakfast. Display boards were beautifully done by his mom, sisters, sons, friends, and wife - showing what a full and amazing life he had, touring 9 countries, and so many great times with family, friends, and co-workers! He is sorely missed, but he wants us all to remember him with a smile on his face!



