Dr. James P. Gilbert, aged 74, of Lake Mary, Florida, died on January 5, 2020 after a short illness. His parents were John and Dorothy Gilbert. Jim grew up in Toledo, Ohio and received his business degree from Bowling Green State University. Jim met and married his wife Karen (Alesi) while living in Bowling Green and working at the DeVilbiss Company as a production foreman. Jim went on to earn an M.B.A. from Western Illinois University and a Ph.D. in Operations Management from the University of Nebraska in 1984.
Jim next served on the faculty at the University of Georgia in Athens as an Assistant and then Associate Professor of Operations Management. In 1996, he took a position as Associate Professor of Operations Management at the Crummer Graduate Business School at Rollins College in Winter Park and was later promoted to Professor of OM. Jim was active in the leadership of the Production and Operations Management Society and consulted for businesses around the country. His teaching and research centered on improving production and service quality in businesses; he was noted for his seminal article (with Richard Schoenberger) on JIT (Just in Time) purchasing. His person-sized flowchart, used to teach process analysis, is legendary among Crummer alumni. He retired in 2015.
Karen and Jim were happily married for over 48 years and had two daughters, Caitlin Gilbert and Dr. Elisabeth Gilbert (spouse Eric Olson). Jim was a devoted husband and father. He partnered fully with wife Karen in providing loving, hands-on care to their elder daughter Caitlin, who has cerebral palsy. In addition, Jim was a proud lifelong learner who cultivated skills including woodworking, guitar playing, gardening, knitting, calligraphy, baking, cake decorating, French cooking, papercrafts, photography, flower arranging, Spanish speaking, and macramé. Also notable was his large repertoire of quotable "words to live by," such as "Air is the enemy of freshness."
Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers or a donation, friends and family are asked to do something with a higher level of precision and quality than normal, to honor Jim's commitment to taking pride in all the work you do.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020