|
|
Age 84 of Heathrow, FL passed away at home, surrounded by family on Tue., Feb. 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lucille (Daniels) Hazlett, and daughters Brigit (Alfredo) Zamora of Apopka and Gretchen Hazlett of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by grandchildren Alfredo R. (Melissa) & Alexandria Zamora and great grandchildren Liliana, Aney & Alfredo R. Zamora, Jr. Visit www.degusipe.com for complete obituary, service information and to leave messages of condolence.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020