James Robert "Bob" Hazlett

James Robert "Bob" Hazlett Notice
Age 84, of Heathrow, FL passed away at home, surrounded by family on Tue., Feb. 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lucille (Daniels) Hazlett and daughters Brigit (Alfredo) Zamora of Apopka and Gretchen Hazlett of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by grandchildren Alfredo R. (Melissa) & Alexandria Zamora and great-grandchildren Liliana, Aney & Alfredo R. Zamora, Jr. Visit www.degusipe.com for complete obituary, service information and to leave messages of condolence.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
