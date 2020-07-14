James Crone, 83, of Orlando, Florida passed away July 1, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Decatur, Illinois in 1937 to Verne and Leah Faye Crone and had 2 siblings. He graduated from high school and went to college at Missouri School of Mines. Soon after, he took a job in Milwaukee and met Jeanne Johnson. They married in 1961 and had 3 children. Another job took them to Michigan where they lived most of their married life and raised the children. In retirement, Florida became their home. Through their 50 years of marriage they traveled the world and enjoyed spending time with their 4 grandchildren. After the death of his wife he was able to find comfort, care and love with Marilyn Kitsch with whom he married during the last 2 years of his life. He is preceded in death by his 2 siblings, first wife and daughter. He will be greatly missed but has left many happy memories with friends and family. COVID-19 has made it difficult for family and friends to have a memorial service at this time but please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
or Eagle Cancer Charity in Jim's name or that of a loved one.