James Samuel Byrd, 95, passed away peacefully at home in Orlando March 31. He was born an identical twin March 12, 1925 in White Pine, TN, and grew up in Marion, NC, a multi-sport athlete. Drafted at 18, he served as a WWII pilot and remained in the Air Force Reserves until retirement as a Lt. Colonel. After graduating from Duke University (Sigma Chi) and Duke Law, he practiced law in Orlando, became a US magistrate, Ninth Judicial Circuit Court Judge, and Senior Attorney for the Fla. Parole Commission. He was an avid golfer, Bahia Shrine Jester and Directors Staff President, and entrepreneur of many ventures with his brothers Jack and BB, including nightclubs, horse farms, and shopping centers such as Byrd Plaza in Cocoa. As President of Rio Pinar Country Club, he was instrumental in bringing Arnold Palmer to Orlando and was a founder of the Citrus Open and LPGA Lady Citrus Golf Tournaments. He loved flying, was active in Quiet Birdmen, was Building Fund Chairman of College Park Methodist Church, and was charter president of Sertoma Club. He is survived by children, Patricia Byrd, Linda Portmann, and James Byrd Jr.; grandchildren, Whitney Grutz, James Byrd III, and Riley Portmann; and great grandson Cayson Byrd, all of Orlando; and sister Mary Frances Stephens of Black Mountain, NC. Family service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Donations can be made to College Park United Methodist Church www.cpumc.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020