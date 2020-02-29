|
HALL, JAMES T., 88, died on February 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Fitzgerald, GA to William J. Hall and Mae G. Hall and was the second oldest of 7 children. James or "JT" as he was known by most, was drafted into the Army at 18 years of age and served in the Korean War where he was awarded The Bronze Star for meritorious achievement and service in a combat zone. When he returned home, he married his sweetheart, Freddie F. Flournoy. Freddie and James moved to Orlando in 1954. James started what would become a successful construction company, Central Terrazzo and Concrete. In 1969, Freddie began a career in Real Estate. They were quite a team. James built Freddie's dream home on Pocket Lake complete with stables, tennis court and a boathouse. She affectionately called it "The Pondersosa" and it is where they raised their four children. In the 1980's, Freddie and James together launched another local business; Off the Edge Lounge, in North Orlando and operated it until Freddie passed away in 2002. James possessed a tireless work ethic, great intelligence, and a determination and motivation that was an inspiration to all who knew him. In 2004, James remarried Victoria McDaniel and relocated to North Augusta, SC. James and Vicky made a beautiful life together with a home filled with family and friends. They later returned to central Florida and made Mt. Dora their home where they lived at the time of Mr. Hall's passing. James is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Freddie F. Hall and his son Michael A. Hall; his brothers William J. Hall, Aubrey Hall, and J.W. Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Victoria Hall; his children James F. Hall, Terri I. Hall and Tracie K. Hall and three grandchildren James T. Coristine, Grant H. Coristine and Cole R. Coristine. Funeral Services will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service March 8 at 11:30am and afterward at the Orange County Sportsman's Association to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778. 800-728-6234.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020