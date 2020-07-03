1/1
James W. Mahaffey
James W. Mahaffey, of Winter Park, Fla., 83, passed away March13, 2020. Jim Mahaffey was President of The Mahaffey Company. Bidding farewell to Tulane Law School, Jim chose to join his father Thomas Mahaffey, Jr. in the creation of the Mahaffey Company which develops apartment communities throughout Florida. Since 1962 Jim has directed the development, construction & management of all Carlton Arms Communities. Jim and his brother Mark T. Mahaffey have been partners in the family business since 1969. Jim was very proud that four (4) third generation family members have been involved in the family business for many years including his son William Mahaffey. In addition to a national reputation in the rental apartment field, Jim is known as a Grand Master in duplicate bridge in international, national & state levels having many honors and winning multiple national and world titles over several decades. Jim has amassed over 20,000 master points in his career. Jim was also a lover of the Arts with endowments to the Orlando Museum of Arts and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Jim Mahaffey is survived by his wife, Terry of many years, his sons James (Jimmy) W. Mahaffey,Jr, & William H. Mahaffey & daughter Mary Montgomery Mahaffey. Another son, Robert K. Mahaffey predeceased his father. Jim Mahaffey is survived by three grandchildren, Trey, Montgomery, and Texys Mahaffey. Surviving siblings include Ann M. McGrath, Katheryn (Kate) M. Esterline and his brother, Mark T. Mahaffey.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2 PM. at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church. Reception to follow at the Mahaffey residence.

Please follow all safety guidelines with masks, and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32803.

Online Obituary and Guestbook are available at BaldwinFairchildGoldenrod.com.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church
