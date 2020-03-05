|
Nutter, James Waldo, 87 of Titusville died on February 29, 2020. He was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on March 2, 1932 to James Lester Nutter and Oda Victoria Bennett Nutter. He was in the Navy and worked as a mason and was an amazing carpenter. He also enjoyed fishing with his family. Jimmy is preceded in death by his brother AB Nutter, sister Mary Lions; daughter Susan Crews, son Bruce Nutter; and grandsons Raymond O'Brien and Zachary Nutter. He is survived by his children Ginger Nutter, Jimmy Nutter and Amy Nutter. Loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 19 1/2 great-grandchild and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020