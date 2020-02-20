|
|
of The Villages - James W. Potts, D.D.S., 85, passed away on February 10, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen (Goike) Potts, sons, David Potts (Renee), Matthew Potts (Tacy); daughter Adrienne Lynch (Will), 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Andrew Potts.
Memorial Mass: St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Altamonte Springs, FL, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 pm. Reception: St Mary Magdalen: 2-4 pm. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. https://www.countrysidefunerals.com/listings for more information.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020