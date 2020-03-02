Home

More Obituaries for James McIlrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Willard McIlrath

James Willard McIlrath Notice
Jim Mcilrath, 70 years of age passed away in Orlando Fl on January 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Montinola Mcilrath of 30 years; his loving son, Ian and beloved daughter, Shannon. Jim is an adoring and supportive father a faithful & helpful friend and very family oriented. Volunteering was a part of his life. He was born on September 30, 1949 in Huntington, IN. Jim served in the Marines during the Vietnam War era in the 70's. Jim as everyone calls him will be missed by many lives he had touched.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
