James William Atkinson, III, 87, a resident of Pasadena, MD and St. Cloud, FL, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in his Pasadena Home. In addition to his parents, Mr. Atkinson is preceded in death by his son Bryan Keith Atkinson, brother Ronald Atkinson and sister Doris Lombardi. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole Marie Atkinson (nee Clemens), son James William Atkinson, IV, (Cindy), daughter Lisa Atkinson Holbert (David), sisters Joan Juchs and Pat Carlyle, 3 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Services and interment are private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com

