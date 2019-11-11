|
|
October 23, 1977 – October 29, 2019
Thursday, November 14, 2019 @ 10 am; The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 331 Lake Ave., Maitland, FL 32751- Officiating: The Rev'd Cameron MacMillan
Survivors: Husband: Brian Douglas Murphy; Daughter: Kayla Boyle; Father: Jim Asbury; Step-Mother: Denise Asbury; Grandmother: Mary Lou Boyle; Uncles: Tommy Boyle & Buddy Boyle; Step-sisters: Billie Jean and Courtney. In lieu of flowers the Family has requested donations be made to: the Good Shepherd Academy of South Sudan, c/o Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 331 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL 32751
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019