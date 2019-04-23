|
|
Jane A. Russell passed away at her home in Winter Springs on April 1st after a long illness. She was born 9-18-35 in Michigan City, Indiana. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In her professional career, she served at OPD as an executive secretary. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Gerald H. Russell, daughter Diana, and grandson Jeremy. She is survived by her son Lawrence (Susan) Russell, daughter Cynthia (Charlie) Gunther, granddaughers Sherrie and Jackie, grandsons Ryan and Tyler, and great grandson Dylan. A memorial service will be held on April 27th at 10:30 at St. John Lutheran Church in Winter Park followed by a gathering of family and friends at the church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019