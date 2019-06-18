Home

Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Jane Clarke Gray

Jane Clarke Gray
Jane Clarke Gray

Jane Clarke Gray, age 91, of Hilton Head, SC and formerly of Clermont, FL and Woodbury, NJ died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital.

Mrs. Gray was born on September 7, 1927 in Westville, NJ, the daughter of the late James Clarke Ferris and Carolyn Monroe Ferris. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Woodbury. Jane enjoyed reading, going to the beach, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Wesley Gray. She is survived by her sons, Gary Curtis Gray (Jackey), Scott D. Gray (Lynn), and Donald W. Gray, MD (Bonnie); grandchildren, Curtis, Adam (Kyle), Brian, and Daniel; and great-grandchild, Dalton.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service. www.saulsfh.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 18 to June 19, 2019
