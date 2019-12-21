|
|
Jane passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2019 at 90 in Orlando, FL. She was born on March 28, 1929 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to her parents Paul Rudolph and Grace Saunders. Jane is survived by her children Jack, Patrick, and Ellen (Ralph). Jane is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Jane is predeceased by her loving husband William "Bill", son Robert, daughter Lorie, and daughter in-law Brenda. Bill and Jane were members of the Orla Vista Firehouse Squares. They also enjoyed helping others through many organizations, church and their non-profit thrift stores Christian Charity Recyclers. They were long time members of St. John Lutheran Church. Jane was a 1986 graduate of Christ Clown college, where her graduation finale was on a tricycle set to Tiny Tim's "Tiptoe Through the Tulips". Jane retired from working many years as an inspector at Dayron. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to American Red Cross. Private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019