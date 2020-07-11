1/
Jane H. Swann
passed away on July 9th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Jane was born on May 4th, 1945 in Morgantown, WV to Thomas. F. Buckalew II and Evelyn Sanders Buckalew. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Michael P. Swann, her sister, Dorothy K. Furno and brother, Thomas F. Buckalew III. She is survived by her children, Rex A. Mires, Tiffany Mires Choate, Jennifer Furno and Kellie Swann. Her grandchildren Sidra Swann and Vance Choate.

Jane moved to Orlando, FL from North Haven, CT in 1967. She attended Quinnipiac College in CT and Valencia Community College in Orlando. She worked at Epcot while attending Valencia. She retired from Wells Fargo. Her favorite hobby was genealogy. Jane was a proud member of the Daughters of the Veterans of the Union Army.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
