Jane Morton Foster Notice
Jane Elizabeth Morton Foster was called to heaven on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1930 in New Eagle PA to her parents Joseph and Mary Morton. She grew up in the small neighboring town of Monongahela before attending Penn State University where she served as president of her sorority Alpha Omicron Pi.

After graduation and marrying, she moved to Dayton, OH and then to Orlando, FL in 1959. She was a social worker for the state of Florida for many years. She volunteered at The Orlando Public Library helping with their Saturday morning programs and at Bob Carr Auditorium as an usher. After retirement, she took on the responsibilities of scheduling other volunteer ushers for performances of the Philharmonic, Opera, Ballet and Broadway series.

Jane loved to travel and felt very fortunate to make several trips to Europe and throughout the US and Canada. After living in her home of 53 years she became one of the first residents of Loch Berry at the Westminster Winter Park campus. It was there that she met a group of five other fun loving women and they became weekly poker buddies.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Craig Stoughton. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Bill.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 at First United Methodist Church of Orlando. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Orlando or to Cornerstone Hospice. Please see Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation website for more details.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
