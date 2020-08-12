1/
Jane R. Pauldine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane R. Pauldine, 87, of Leesburg, Florida and formerly of Liverpool passed away August 1 at her home in Leesburg.

She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Florence Miller Richardson Jewett, and stepdaughter to the late Kenneth Jewett.

Mrs. Pauldine was the widow of the late John M. Pauldine who died in 2010.

She was educated in Oswego, NY schools and was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Utica.

Mrs. Pauldine was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital Pediatrics Department early in her nursing career, but spent the majority of her career at Dr. Robert Zimmer's OB/GYN office in North Syracuse. She and John enjoyed many years traveling and hosting family and friends at their home in Liverpool and their cottage at Sandy Pond.

She is survived by one son: Timothy (Cindy) Pauldine of Oswego, a daughter Linda (Roger) Charlesworth-Burch of Sandy Pond, many nieces, nephews, and friends, her loving companion Ed Johns of Leesburg, and her loving aide Sally Perry of Leesburg. The family would like to thank everyone at Lake Port Square and Lake Harris Inn who looked after her and gave her a wonderful quality of life for the past ten years.

Mrs. Pauldine was predeceased by two sisters: Ruth Cerklivich and Patricia Brandstetter.

Private burial we be in Riverside Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Vitas Hospice Community Connection, 127 N. Bay Suite 200, Eustis FL 32726 or Lake Port Square Employee Appreciation Fund, 821 Lake Port Blvd., Leesburg FL 34748.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DAIN-CULLINAN FUNERAL HOME
112 E 2 ST
Oswego, NY 13126-2107
(315) 343-5120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved