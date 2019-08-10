|
Jane Rectenwald Taylor, 97, died August 1, 2019, at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of Florence Albright and Edward Rectenwald. She attended Wilson College and Carnegie Mellon University and worked as a physicians' secretary in Michigan before retiring to Melbourne. She was a 75-year member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity and a member of Melbourne Alumnae Panhellenic and AAUW of Melbourne. She was an avid spectator of the performing arts and volunteer for Brevard Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Civic Theater. She loved travelling, playing bridge, cooking, and hosting delightful dinner parties. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Breen (Farmington Hills, MI), her son Alexander F. Taylor (Redlands, CA), two grandsons and two great-grandsons. She was predeceased by her son Clifford F. Taylor (Ann Arbor, MI).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019