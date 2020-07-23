Jane Washburn Tims, age 89, our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend was peacefully lifted into the Lord's arms on June 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her children, John Tims and Andrew Tims of Crystal Lake, IL, Heather Godwin (Robert) of Orlando, FL and Holly Stauffer (Mike) of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren Nikki Tims and Marissa Tims of Crystal Lake, IL, Ben Tims of Madison, WI, Heather Claytor of Orlando, FL, Alexander Janos of Houston, TX, Jacob Godwin of Orlando, FL, Michael Stauffer and Eric Stauffer of Chicago, IL, Chloe Dalton-Tims of Seattle, WA, and Drew Tims of Huntley, IL. Her great grandchildren include Peyton and Addison Parlberg of Crystal Lake, IL and Annabelle and Dahlia Claytor of Orlando, FL. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Patrick Tims, her sister Louise Gatons, her brother Edward Washburn and her grandson T.J. Lang.
Jane was born in Englewood, NJ and as a young woman moved to Chicago where she met the love of her life, Patrick Tims. Pat and Jane lived in Crystal Lake IL for many years where they raised their four children. In 1993, they retired to Marble Falls TX where they lived until Pat passed away in 2002. Later that same year, Jane moved to Orlando, FL to be closer to family and it was there she built a wonderful life for herself and made many dear friends.
Jane will be remembered for her wit, her sense of humor and her overall positive nature. She embraced life and found joy in all things. Jane was a bright light until the very end and will be deeply missed by many.
Memorial services for Jane will be delayed at this time due to Covid. We anticipate a service and celebration in Crystal Lake, IL.
Those desiring to make contributions in Jane's memory can do so to the First United Methodist Church of Winter Park, 125 N Interlachen Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 (fumcwp.org
); or Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, 425 N Bumby Ave, Orlando 32803(orlandophil.org
)