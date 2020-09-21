Janet Bryant Tegethoff, 67, passed away on September 17, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt. Many also said she was like their second mother. Janet lit up the room and her kind heart will be missed. She grew up in Satellite Beach and loved the beach and bird-watching. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people donate to the Audubon Society. There will a celebration at Dubsdread, where she had her wedding reception, when it is safe to gather.



She is survived by her husband, John; son, Eric; daughter-in-law Madi Goldsmith; sister Judy Hart; niece Teri Speck and grand-nephew Jimmy Speck; sister-in-law Carol Henrion; and nephews Andy and Dennis Tegethoff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store