1/1
Janet Bryant Tegethoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Bryant Tegethoff, 67, passed away on September 17, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt. Many also said she was like their second mother. Janet lit up the room and her kind heart will be missed. She grew up in Satellite Beach and loved the beach and bird-watching. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people donate to the Audubon Society. There will a celebration at Dubsdread, where she had her wedding reception, when it is safe to gather.

She is survived by her husband, John; son, Eric; daughter-in-law Madi Goldsmith; sister Judy Hart; niece Teri Speck and grand-nephew Jimmy Speck; sister-in-law Carol Henrion; and nephews Andy and Dennis Tegethoff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved