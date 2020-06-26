Jann was born in Erie PA on June 28, 1940 and was called home on April 24th. Jann was a successful business woman first as co-owner of Schmitt Builders and later as a real estate professional. Jann loved gardening, history, letter writing, her church family at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church and supporting Stetson University's Internship Impact Fund. Jann was an exceptional woman, mother and friend and her legacy of caring will not soon be forgotten. Preceded in death by her partner of twenty five years Carl Jowell, Jann's memory will be cherished by her son Eric, daughter Karen (Mark) Roberts, Carl's family, and her many friends.



