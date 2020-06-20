Janet "Jan" Elaine Cleary Zweifel of Bay Hill passed away of natural causes on June 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Jan was from Hinsdale, Illinois and moved to the Orlando area in 1973. Jan is survived by her husband John, her six children Jack, James, Kathryn (VanderMeer), Randy, Janet (Bittick), and Julia (Edmondson), as well as 12 grandchildren: David, Kylee, Lauren,Tiffany, Blaine, Palmer, Payton, Zachary, Ian, Kaitlyn, Blake, and Tad.



Jan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be truly missed by all that had the opportunity to know her amazing spirit, radiant smile, and sweet giggle. A private family burial service was held at Dr. Phillips cemetery to celebrate her life and honor her memory.



