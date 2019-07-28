|
Janet Ruth (Oestreich) Shaner – Daughter, sibling, wife, grandmother, thoughtful, caring and compassionate. She was amazing in the way she always put other's needs in front of her own. Janet passed away peacefully at home in Mount Dora, Florida on July 23, 2019.
Janet was born in Edinburg, Texas on November 17, 1946, the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Wineland) Oestreich. On July 3, 1966, she married Earl Shaner in San Antonio, Texas - they moved to Houston, Texas shortly thereafter. In 1971 they moved to Austin, Texas where their two sons Brian and Mark were born. After Austin, they lived in Maryland and North Carolina before settling in Florida in 2005. After her retirement, she continued to serve – most recently as Treasurer and Elder at First Presbyterian Church and as bookkeeper for Lake Cares Food Pantry both in Mount Dora, Florida. When she wasn't giving back to the community, she could often be found playing Mah Jongg with her many friends. She is survived by her husband Earl Shaner, sons; Brian Shaner and wife, Jennifer, of Leesburg, VA and Mark Shaner and wife Danielle, of Wilton, CT; 5 grandchildren – Alex, Grayson, Chloe, Emily, Ian; brothers, Richard (Ann), Nathan (Nami), Philip (Helen); and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at 2PM Friday, August 2 at First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Cares Food Pantry or First Presbyterian Church Mount Dora. Arrangements have been entrusted to Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, 226 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778, (352)343-4444. Online condolences may be left at www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 28 to July 29, 2019