Janet S. May, of Orlando, FL, left her earthly home here in Orlando on February 17, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior and loved ones who have passed on. She was born in Cumberland, Maryland, on July 24, 1927, to James B. and Naomi Pyle. She graduated from Parsons High School in West Virginia and Frostburg State University, Maryland, fulfilling her dream of becoming a teacher. She taught in Maryland, North Carolina, California, West Virginia and Florida. She married her favorite Marine, Ron May and they had one son Ronald James May. When Ron was discharged from the Marines, and completed his education at West Virginia University, they moved to Florida and Janet resumed teaching. She taught in Orlando until her retirement after thirty-two years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and working with children for many years at East Orlando Baptist Church. She and Ron later moved their membership to Dover Shores Baptist. Janet was predeceased by her parents and one brother, James B. Pyle and his wife Madeline of N.C.She is survived by her loving husband Ron, her son and his wife, Ron and Vicki May of Tarpon Springs, two granddaughters, Ashley May and Taylor McDermott (Patrick), one grandson, Greyson May (Melissa) and one great grandson, Kaleb May. She is also survived by three nieces, one nephew and many friends. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary