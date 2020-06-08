Janice Harrington Voll. 88, a longtime resident of DeLand, died June 5, 2020 following a brief illness. Janice was born and raised in Fargo, Georgia, the daughter of Wallace Harrington and Mineola Leviton Harrington. After graduating from Valdosta State College, she taught elementary school in Hinesville, Georgia and Panama City, Florida. In 1962, she married Richard C. (Dick) Voll, an Air Force dentist. The couple lived briefly in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida before relocating to DeLand in 1964. There, Dick established his dental practice and Janice taught at First Presbyterian Day School and Enterprise. After taking a break from teaching to raise her two daughters, she obtained her Master's in Education from Stetson University and returned to teaching at George Marks Elementary before retiring. She loved teaching and was very dedicated to her students. She spent the last year of her life living in Orlando with her daughter, Leslie. Janice loved working in the yard, knitting, sewing, playing bridge, cooking and spending time with her daughters. She took numerous trips around the United States and Europe with her husband. She and Richard were longtime members of the First Presbyterian Church in DeLand. Janice is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard; her brother Wallace Harrington and sister Sarah Heskett. She is survived by her two daughters, Leslie Voll and Ellen Voll Krueger, both of Orlando, Florida; and sisters Bennie Willa Jennings of Adel, Georgia; Annabelle Wooten of Jackson, Alabama; and Martha White of Lloyd, Florida. Janice was a devoted, loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed. In accordance with Janice's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Internment is at the Memorial Garden at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, Janice would have donations made in her honor to the First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Advent Health Hospice Care Central Florida (Formerly Hospice of the Comforter, Altamonte Springs), the West Volusia Humane Society, or the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.