Miss Janice Vanture, 88, passed away on Dec 15th. Born to Col George D. Vanture & Evelyn S. Vanture in Ft. Thomas, KY, she was a graduate of Sarasota High School & FSU. She lived in New York City for 60+ years working for Pan American Airways & the travel industry. Hobbies & other activities included working in summer & winter stock theater & volunteering for adult literacy organizations. She returned to Florida in 2016. She is survived by 3 nephews, 1 niece, & 7 grand-nieces & nephews, & many cousins. A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec 30th, 11:00 am, Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 130 N. Magnolia Ave, Orlando. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to her long-term former home church, Church of the Epiphany, 1393 York Ave, NY, NY 10021.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019