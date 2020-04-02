Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Marshall Notice
Jay Marshall, 76, died at home in Leesburg, Florida, with family by his side on March 30, 2020, after many years of living with cancer. Born October 1, 1943, he grew up on a farm in Huntington County, Indiana, as one of nine siblings. After college at Ball State University, he taught 6th grade in Marion, Indiana. Upon moving to Florida in 1968, he began a career with Lake County Schools that spanned more than 42 years. He taught history and psychology at Leesburg High School in the late 1960's and early 1970's before serving as a guidance counselor at Tavares High School. Then, for nearly three decades he was Supervisor of Student Services for the Lake County Schools. He was passionate about serving all students and the power of education to change lives. He is survived by Claudia, his wife of 54 years; their daughter Cara (Mary) and granddaughter Annakiya of Massachusetts. His eight siblings: Rosemary, Ruth (Bob), Frank (Nancy), Phil (Connie), Lois (Max), Lynn (Mae), Phyllis and David (Nancy) all live in Indiana, and he will be missed deeply by a large extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Educational Foundation of Lake County, www.edfoundationlake.com in Jay's name. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -