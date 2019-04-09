JC Hicks, 88, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 4th. He was born March 20, 1931, in Pansy, Alabama. He moved with his family to Florida in 1943. He graduated from Apopka High School in 1949, were he lettered in Basketball, Football, and Baseball. He graduated from Clemson University in 1954, where he played Basketball and Baseball. After graduation, he entered the Army where he became a paratrooper. In 1953 he married Clemmie Hudson from Apopka. Later they became parents of James Cary Hicks and Daniel Stewart Hicks. For a short time he was associated with the foliage industry but in 1968, he began his career with the University of Central Florida, retiring in 2002 as the Assistant Director of Physical Plant. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a member of First Baptist Church Apopka since 1956. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 66 years, Clemmie Hicks, his sons, James Cary Hicks (Mylinda), and Daniel Stewart Hicks (Dori), grandchildren Jennifer Hughes (Charles), Michael Hicks (Jennifer), James Cary Hicks, Jr., Daniel Scott Hicks, Danai Latorre (John), Devon Hicks, Dalton James Hicks (Heidi), great grandchildren, Whitney Mylinda Patterson (Brandon), Amber Nicole Hughes, Ashley Cameron Hughes, Austin Lee Certain, Shawn Joseph Hicks, Taylor Elizabeth Hicks, Sebastian Alexander Latorre, Jeremiah Joaquin Latorre, Gabriela Danai Latorre, Callie May Hicks and James Cole Jones. A service of celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, April 10th at First Baptist Church Apopka. Visitation with family and friends will be from 10-11, followed by service at 11:00 am. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka, in charge of services. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary